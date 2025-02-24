Analyst Delivers Strong Claim on Cavaliers' Culture
The Cleveland Cavaliers have surprised pretty much everyone this season, and that includes their own fans.
The Cavaliers are now 47-10 and own the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference, and barring a major collapse down the stretch, they will likely finish at the top in the standings.
It has been a stark change for a Cleveland squad that largely underwhelmed last season, but the Cavs' continuity has ultimately paid off.
Not only that, but the Cavaliers got aggressive at the trade deadline and swung deal for De'Andre Hunter. They then landed Javonte Green on the buyout market.
Maxwell Ogden of King James Gospel loves what he is seeing from Cleveland and feels there has been a culture shift in the organization.
"Rather than allowing the outside noise to distract them from their grander vision, however, the Cavaliers have changed the culture by going all-in on supporting their core," Ogden wrote. "... As a result, the Cavaliers proved they're no longer the team they used to be—and solidified their status as true championship contenders."
The Cavs obviously still have a lot to prove, as Kendrick Perkins recently noted on ESPN. They still need to establish themselves in the playoffs, or else this is all for naught.
That being said, there is no question that there is a different feeling around the Cavaliers this season. Unlike previous years, they genuinely look like title contenders, and a confidence exists that simply was not there in Donovan Mitchell's first couple of seasons with the club.
