Cavaliers Could Make Heartbreaking Offseason Trade
It hasn't taken long for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome to become a fan favorite, as the scrappy scorer has broken out for the Cavaliers during the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
Jerome is averaging 11.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals over 19.1 minutes per game on 51.9/43.8/88.2 shooting splits this season and has played a pivotal role in Cleveland's quest for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and the best record in the league.
Here is the problem, though: Jerome is slated to hit free agency in the summer, and given the Cavs' rather dicey financial situation, they could ultimately lose him.
Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel has listed Jerome among four Cavaliers players who could ultimately be dealt this offseason, noting that the 27-year-old could be moved in a sign-and-trade.
"If Jerome receives a contract offer much higher than the Cavaliers can offer him, he may come back to the team and ask for a sign-and-trade," Cornelissen wrote. "Now, that is complicated because as a second apron team the Cavs cannot take back players in a sign-and-trade deal, but they could execute the deal either into cap space or as part of a multi-team deal and get back a small asset if it allows Jerome's new team a better avenue to adding him."
Cornelissen also mentions that due to Cleveland's current salary cap situation and the fact that it only has early bird rights on Jerome, the team will be limited in how much it can offer him.
Based on the year Jerome is having, he stands to receive a pretty hefty offer from another club on the open market, so the Cavs may only have the University of Viriginia product for a few more months.
But the Cavaliers will cross that bridge when they come to it. For now, they have bigger fish to fry.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Officially Sign Veteran Forward
MORE: Analyst Predicts Cavaliers' New Rotation After Javonte Green Addition
MORE: Cavaliers Set Impressive Season Record in Blowout vs. Knicks
MORE: Cavaliers Make Bold Statement About Eastern Conference Hierarchy
MORE: Cavaliers' Latest Win Adds To Team's Historically Dominant Start