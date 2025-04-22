Anonymous NBA Player Calls Cleveland Cavaliers A 'Scary Team'
The Cleveland Cavaliers were arguably the best team in the NBA during the 2024-25 regular season.
They finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference and went back and forth with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the best record in the league all year long.
However, that doesn't mean they're the favorite among active players to win the Finals.
Sam Amick and Josh Robbins of The Athletic conducted an anonymous player poll and asked them various questions.
One of those questions was, "Which team, other than your own, will win the title this season?"
Of the 137 players who answered, the Cavaliers only received 10.2 percent of the votes to win the championship.
Still, that does mean that some players believe Cleveland has the pieces and talent to win the Finals when the playoffs are over.
One anonymous NBA player who did vote for the Cavaliers to win the title this season told Amick and Robbins this:
"Just the way they move the ball, the way they've got good players. The whole team is good and aggressive and confident, and every player on their team is shooting the ball at a high level. Pair that with two good guards and a good frontcourt, and it's a scary team."
The style of basketball that this unnamed player is describing is what Jarrett Allen would probably call "ethical basketball."
There's no denying that the Cavaliers have a strong identity as a team-oriented game plan on offense and defense, as the anonymous player refers to.
The only question now is whether their brand of basketball will work well enough to win another championship for Cleveland.
