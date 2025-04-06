Can The Cavaliers Break The Franchise's Single-Season Wins Record?
The 2024-25 iteration of the Cleveland Cavaliers will already go down in history as one of the best rosters the franchise has ever assembled.
They've dominated the Eastern Conference all season and have already broken multiple franchise records, including the longest winning streak in team history.
However, this group could still accomplish one more accolade before the regular season ends.
Right now, the Cavaliers have a chance at breaking the franchise's all-time single-season wins record.
It won't be easy, but it is possible. The Cavs must play perfect basketball from now until the end of the regular season to make team history.
On Friday night, this roster became the second Cavaliers team in franchise history to win its 62nd game of a season, passing the 2009-10 team, which won 61 games.
The franchise record for most wins in a season is currently held by the LeBron James-led Cavaliers, who won 66 games in 2008-09.
The Cavaliers can still break this record, but with five games left in the regular season, they must win out to do so. They could tie the record with one loss and four wins.
Cleveland's final five opponents of the season are the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers (two games), and New York Knicks.
The Cavaliers have a combined record of 7-2 against these four teams this season.
While it would be great for this Cavaliers team to have the most wins in franchise history, Cleveland's main focus right now should be on the playoffs and how to make a deep run.
Any accomplishments after that would be a bonus.
