NBA Legend Speaks Major Truth About Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are on their way to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and own the best record in basketball this season, but not quite everyone is buying into them.
To qualify that statement, people do believe the Cavaliers are a terrific team, but not everyone thinks they have what it takes to win a championship this year.
NBA legend Carmelo Anthony doesn't seem to like that some are thumbing their noses at Cleveland and made his feelings on the Cavs very clear in a recent edition of the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.
"Cleveland is the most disrespected crew," Anthony said.
But are the Cavaliers really getting that disrespected at the moment?
I think just about everyone agrees that Cleveland is an outstanding squad. It is loaded with talent and has a whole lot of depth. The Cavs shoot the three-ball incredibly well and are on pace for one of the best offenses in history. They are also a very good defensive ballclub.
No one is denying any of that. However, the fact remains that the Cavaliers have yet to make it past the second round of the playoffs as currently constructed, which is why many have expressed trepidation on whether or not Cleveland can actually win it all.
To be fair, the same thing can be said about the Oklahoma City Thunder, which Anthony noted, as well, but on that same token, there are still many who have voiced the same types of concerns about the Thunder out West.
We'll see if the Cavs can ultimately overcome their lack of playoff experience this spring, but as of right now, the hesitance to crown them is fair.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Early Offseason Trade Idea Gives Cavaliers Needed Flexibility
MORE: Will Lack Of Playoff Experience Cost Cavaliers A Title?
MORE: Why History May Not be on the Cavaliers' Side This Season
MORE: Kenny Atkinson Makes Bold Declaration About Cavaliers Star
MORE: Cavaliers All-Star Snaps Out Of Shooting Slump In Historic Win