Will Lack Of Playoff Experience Cost Cavaliers A Title?

Mar 2, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
After pulling off a comeback win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers pushed their win streak to 15 games for a second time this season. The rally would have been impossible without Darius Garland's 18-point fourth quarter.

That's where the conversation begins for Spencer German and Spencer Davies on the latest episode of Courtside with the Cavs on SI, as they discuss whether or not Garland's 30-point night and magical fourth-quarter will snap him out of a recent slump.

Meanwhile, a recent article from Bleacher Report questioned whether or not the Cavaliers had enough postseason experience to win a championship, something the guys push back on emphatically.

Later, they discuss which 15-game win streak was more impressive for the Cavs – the one to open the season or the current one they're on – and whether or not winning the central division actually matters to the players.

