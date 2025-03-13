Early Offseason Trade Idea Gives Cavaliers Needed Flexibility
Right now, the Cleveland Cavaliers' players and coaching staff should be on their impending playoff run, which could be a defining moment in the franchise's history.
On the other hand, the front office can completely ignore what moves they'll have to make in the offseason.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz recently put together a list of one trade every team should propose on the first day of the offseason.
Swartz's trade idea for the Cavaliers looks like this:
- Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: 2029 second-round pick (via Dallas Mavericks)
- Brooklyn Nets Receive: F Isaac Okoro
Swartz notes that "Okoro, 24, is perhaps the team's best perimeter defender and is shooting 39.2 percent from three this season, yet he has fallen behind guys like Hunter and Max Strus in the wing pecking order."
"A rebuilding team with cap space like the Nets should be happy to take on Okoro and his $11 million salary, especially if it only costs a future second-round pick or two."
Cleveland's motive in this deal is clear, it would be to create more financial flexibility down the line. Okoro signed a three-year, $33 million contract before the season began.
The Cavaliers' core locked up long-term means they'll be contenders for the foreseeable future, but it also means their roster is going to get expensive fast.
Excluding Cleveland's recent game against the Brooklyn Nets, in which Okoro played 32 minutes, the forward has only averaged 16 minutes a game since the Cavaliers acquired De'Andre Hunter at the trade deadline.
Including other players such as Strus, Dean Wade, and rookie Jaylon Tyson, the Cavaliers all of a sudden have a decent amount of forward depth.
If Cleveland hopes to re-sign Ty Jerome this offseason, the front office must get creative with their current salary situation.
That could mean moving on from someone such as Okoro to create the cap space to bring Jerome back, among other possible moves.
But again, those conversations can continue in the offseason. For now, Okoro is playing a key role on a team that could win the Finals.
