Cavaliers Bolster Summer League Roster with Former Baylor Defensive Enforcer
The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to flesh out their NBA 2K 2026 Las Vegas Summer League 2025 roster and, based on multiple reports, have added a former Baylor defensive star who makes life unbearable for opposing offenses.
After going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Cavaliers have signed forward Norchad Omier to an Exhibit 10 contract, a non-guaranteed deal that doesn’t count against the team’s salary cap or roster space and allows them to compete for a roster spot during training camp.
However, before Omier can compete in camp, he'll make his Cleveland debut in Summer League action for the Cavaliers' Las Vegas squad. But considering what he brings to the table as a prospect, Omier could have a path to join the Cavaliers on a two-way deal and develop into a rotational piece.
Ranked 91st on ESPN’s Top 100 prospects for the 2025 NBA Draft, Omier brings an NBA-ready frame, relentless motor, and a physical style of play. The former Baylor forward thrives in the paint, making an impact on both ends of the floor.
Omier excels at the little things that don’t always show up in the box score but contribute to winning. He plays unselfishly, often making smart passes and crashing the glass with elite rebounding instincts on offense and defense.
Defensively, his strength and solid base allow him to hold his own against bigger opponents. He’s versatile enough to guard multiple positions, and his ability to block shots and force turnovers adds even more value.
Omier’s combination of multi-positional defense, rebounding, low-post scoring, and underrated playmaking makes him an intriguing X-factor. If he sticks with the Cavaliers, he could thrive as a small-ball center in Kenny Atkinson’s experimental lineups.
But to earn that opportunity, Omier must impress during Summer League play in Las Vegas and carry that momentum into training camp.