Cavaliers' Dan Gilbert Backs Cutting-Edge Sports Experience in Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert continues to make investments in Cleveland, both on and off the court.
In a partnership with Rock Entertainment Group and real estate developer Bedrock, two of Gilbert's companies, Cosm will be opening an immersive sports and entertainment venue in downtown Cleveland, only a stone's throw away from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the home of the Cavaliers.
The complex will include a planetarium-like dome where patrons can watch live sports and performances, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.
“Cleveland has long been recognized as a premier entertainment and sports town with one of the most dedicated fan bases in the country, making it the ideal location for Cosm,” Nic Barlage, CEO of the Cavaliers and Rock Entertainment Group, said in a statement. “This groundbreaking, innovative technology represents the future of live sports and attractions—and Rock Block, next to Rocket Arena, will be the go-to destination for visitors from the region and beyond to experience it.”
The venue is set to be built at the intersection of East 4th Street, Prospect Avenue, and Huron Road in Cleveland's Gateway District and will help anchor Gilbert and Bedrock's new Gateway District development, Rock Block. Cleveland will be Cosm’s fifth market, after Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, and Detroit.
The Cleveland structure will feature a 12K+ LED dome with a high-resolution wall-to-wall LED display. The venue will stream live sports through Cosm’s partnerships with leagues and major broadcasters, including FOX Sports and ESPN. Outside the theater, the venue will feature a sports bar with large displays and an outdoor viewing space.
At this time, the timeline for starting construction for Cosm Cleveland isn't clear yet. However, according to Sports Business Journal, the targeted opening date is set for the first half of 2027, just in time for a Cavaliers championship run and the on-court debut of Cleveland's WNBA team.