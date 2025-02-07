Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Trio To Participate In 2025 NBA All-Star Saturday Night

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland are all set to participate in events during 2025 NBA All-Star Saturday Night.

Logan Potosky

Dec 1, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) shoots in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be represented well in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 16 in San Francisco.

The Wine and Gold are set to have three players take part in the first-ever four-team tournament, with Head Coach Kenny Atkinson and one of his assistants each coaching a team.

But Cleveland's players are set to be in action on the All-Star stage even before the tournament.

This is because on Friday, the NBA announced that Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley will be participating in the 2025 Kia Skills Challenge, and Darius Garland will be participating in the 2025 STARRY 3-Point Contest.

A basketball player shooting a basketball while wearing a wine and gold uniform.
Mitchell and Mobley make up one of four tandems competing in this year's Kia Skills Challenge. And the Cleveland pair is well-equipped for an event that involves dribbling, passing, and shooting three-pointers.

So far this season, Mitchell is averaging 4.7 assists and a career-low 2.0 turnovers per game, while shooting a career-best 39.5% from three-point range. Mobley has had similar success this year, averaging 2.9 assists and just 1.9 turnovers per game, while shooting a career-best 39.4% from deep.

This year marks Mitchell's first time taking part in the Skills Challenge, as he skipped the 2018 event for the Slam Dunk Contest, which he won. This will be Mobley's second time participating in the Skills Challenge, as he won the 2022 event alongside Garland and Jarrett Allen in Cleveland.

Speaking of Garland, he will be one of eight players taking part in this year's STARRY 3-Point Contest. The 25-year-old should be well-prepared for this event, as he has been one of the NBA's top three-point shooters this season.

Garland's 146 triples rank tied for 10th in the league, and his career-best 42.9% clip from long range ranks 11th. A first-time participant, the star Cavaliers point guard looks to become the third Wine and Gold player to win the event, aiming to join Mark Price (1993 and 1994) and Kyrie Irving (2013).

Cleveland fans can watch Mitchell, Mobley, and Garland put their respective skills to the test during 2025 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Feb. 15, with the festivities beginning at 8 p.m. on TNT.

Logan Potosky
LOGAN POTOSKY

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

