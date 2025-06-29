Cavs Insider

Cavaliers' Ty Jerome Receiving Interest From Intriguing Western Conference Team

Another eye-catching suitor has emerged in the race for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome.

Jared Koch

Apr 20, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) brings the ball up court in the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) brings the ball up court in the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

One intriguing suitor has emerged among the many names who could sign Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome in free agency this offseason.

According to Grant Afseth of RG, the Utah Jazz are reportedly interested in Jerome ahead of his unrestricted free agency looming next week.

"The Utah Jazz have emerged as a team to watch in free agency as guard Ty Jerome hits the open market following a career-best season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources told RG," Afesth wrote, "The Cavaliers would surely like to keep Jerome, especially with Darius Garland expected to miss the start of next season following toe surgery. However, the signs increasingly point to Cleveland preparing for his departure."

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) dribbles beside Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in the first quarter
May 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) dribbles beside Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in the first quarter during game two of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

As the Cavaliers have done work across the past week to add Duke's Tyrese Proctor in the second round of the draft, along with their most recent trade to acquire Chicago Bulls' guard Lonzo Ball, the writing could be on the wall for Jerome's time with Cleveland to soon end, and it may even come down to a bidding war for his services.

It was reported on Friday that Jerome had lingering interest from a variety of teams, a pool that includes the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons among others. Teams that have their $14.1 million mid-level exception look to be prime suitors for the Cavaliers' Sixth Man of the Year candidate, including the aforementioned Jazz.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) shakes hands with forward De'Andre Hunter (12) against the Miami Heat in the second
Apr 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) shakes hands with forward De'Andre Hunter (12) against the Miami Heat in the second quarter during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Jazz already have an established guard core with both veteran and young talent, whether you look toward Collin Sexton or Jordan Clarkson, or their first-rounders of the past three years in Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, and Walter Clayton Jr.–– making it a somewhat unexpected destination for the Cavaliers guard to join, but seems to be in the realm of possibilities.

Keep a close eye on how Jerome's free agency continues to develop leading up to when negotations officially open across the league on Monday, July 1st at 6 PM ET.

Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage:

MORE: Cavaliers' Ty Jerome Linked to Four Free Agent Suitors

MORE: Cavaliers Pull Off Trade for Bulls’ Lonzo Ball

MORE: NBA Analyst Praises Cleveland Cavaliers for Promising Draft Pick

MORE: ESPN Gives Interesting Take on Cleveland Cavaliers' Draft Class

MORE: Grading The Cleveland Cavaliers 2025 NBA Draft Picks

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023. Jared currently lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Home/News