Cavaliers' Ty Jerome Receiving Interest From Intriguing Western Conference Team
One intriguing suitor has emerged among the many names who could sign Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome in free agency this offseason.
According to Grant Afseth of RG, the Utah Jazz are reportedly interested in Jerome ahead of his unrestricted free agency looming next week.
"The Utah Jazz have emerged as a team to watch in free agency as guard Ty Jerome hits the open market following a career-best season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources told RG," Afesth wrote, "The Cavaliers would surely like to keep Jerome, especially with Darius Garland expected to miss the start of next season following toe surgery. However, the signs increasingly point to Cleveland preparing for his departure."
As the Cavaliers have done work across the past week to add Duke's Tyrese Proctor in the second round of the draft, along with their most recent trade to acquire Chicago Bulls' guard Lonzo Ball, the writing could be on the wall for Jerome's time with Cleveland to soon end, and it may even come down to a bidding war for his services.
It was reported on Friday that Jerome had lingering interest from a variety of teams, a pool that includes the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons among others. Teams that have their $14.1 million mid-level exception look to be prime suitors for the Cavaliers' Sixth Man of the Year candidate, including the aforementioned Jazz.
The Jazz already have an established guard core with both veteran and young talent, whether you look toward Collin Sexton or Jordan Clarkson, or their first-rounders of the past three years in Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, and Walter Clayton Jr.–– making it a somewhat unexpected destination for the Cavaliers guard to join, but seems to be in the realm of possibilities.
Keep a close eye on how Jerome's free agency continues to develop leading up to when negotations officially open across the league on Monday, July 1st at 6 PM ET.
