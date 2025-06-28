NBA Analyst Praises Cleveland Cavaliers for Promising Draft Pick
Both of the Cleveland Cavaliers draft picks came in the final 10 selections of the draft.
Still, the Wine and Gold brought a high-value player into the organization by selecting Tyrese Proctor with the 49th overall pick in the draft.
One NBA analyst is extremely high on Proctor and his potential with the Cavaliers.
Adam Finklestein and Kyle Boone of CBS Sports graded each pick in the draft and gave the Cavaliers an "A" for taking Proctor.
"Good pick and good value for a really good player. Proctor was the vocal leader of a 35-win Duke team last season. He has made marked improvement in the last three years as a shooter to go with his on-ball defense and playmaking. There is a lot to like here for someone who I had ranked No. 36 on my final Big Board," noted the analysts.
As the duo pointed out, it's shocking that Proctor fell as far as he did in the draft, but the Cavaliers certainly took advantage of that.
This selection deserves nothing short of an "A" for the fit Proctor could bring to the roster and the value Cleveland got him for.
Proctor shot 40 percent from behind the arc last season and showed potential as a playmaker and primary ball handler in Duke's offense.
If the Cavaliers lose Ty Jerome and/or Sam Merrill in free agency, Proctor will be a key piece to Cleveland's guard depth next season.
