Grading The Cleveland Cavaliers 2025 NBA Draft Picks
The Cleveland Cavaliers added two players to their organization on Thursday night during the second round of the NBA Draft.
One of those players could help the team immediately in a limited role, while the other is more of a project player who could have a significant impact on the team in the future.
Let's take a look at each pick and grade the selection made by the Cavaliers.
Pick No. 49 - Tyrese Proctor: A+
The Cavaliers selecting Tyrese Proctor 49th overall was a perfect draft pick by the front office.
Additionally, Cleveland has reportedly already signed him to a multi-year contract, ensuring he'll be on the NBA roster next season.
Proctor averaged 12.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 45.2 percent from the floor and 40.5 percent from behind the arc in his junior season at Duke.
The Cavaliers already have a full rotation as is, but picking up Proctor this late in the draft is a solid depth piece for the Wine and Gold, especially if Cleveland loses Sam Merrill in free agency.
Pick No. 58 - Saliou Niang: B+
With Cleveland's second pick of the night, the Cavaliers selected Saliou Niang out of Italy, a player the Cavaliers have had on their radar for quite some time.
"We've been following him since he was like 15," Mike Gansey, Cleveland's GM, recently said. "He's 21, but in basketball years, he's probably around 18 or 19. The last two years, the strikes she's made have been pretty incredible."
Niang is still an extremely raw prospect, known more for his defensive ability than his offense.
Of course, there's a chance Niang never pans out.
However, considering the Cavaliers were able to draft the right to a player they've scouted for so long with the penultimate pick in the draft, that's a solid selection.
