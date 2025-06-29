Cavs Insider

Cavaliers' Ty Jerome Linked to Four Free Agent Suitors

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard could have a ton of interest this upcoming free agency.

Jared Koch

May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) reacts during the second half against the Indiana Pacers in game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) reacts during the second half against the Indiana Pacers in game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
With the Cleveland Cavaliers' latest trade with the Chicago Bulls to acquire Lonzo Ball paired with a four-year extension with Sam Merrill being hashed out over the weekend, it's become more and more unlikely that free agent guard Ty Jerome finds his way back to Cleveland next year as he enters a relatively hot market for his services come next week, and effectively could be prepared to join to the fifth team of his NBA career later this summer.

And among the various suitors who could make sense for the Cavaliers' guard, it seems like there are four who have emerged as a potential destination for the 27-year-old to ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel.

In Siegel's latest report, he broke down the latest intel surrounding Jerome and his potential free agency market, where he had four teams to list as names to watch as a suitor: the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and Sacramento Kings.

"After trading for Ball, it looks increasingly unlikely that the Cleveland Cavaliers Sixth Man of the Year finalist Ty Jerome will return in free agency," Siegel wrote. "Plenty of teams will hold interest in potentially signing Jerome using their full mid-level exception in free agency. Keep an eye on teams like the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, and Sacramento Kings as potential landing spots for Jerome. These four teams have a key need for backcourt depth."

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) reacts to his score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Wells
Jan 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) reacts to his score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It's a wide-spanning market for Jerome, one of the most productive bench players in the league last season who could be a major spark plug for whoever acquires him, will be looking for at least the $14.1 million mid-level exception on his next deal, something that each of the aforementioned teams can all provide.

During his last season with Cleveland, Jerome averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 51.6% shooting from the field and 43.9% from three-point range on just under 20 minutes a night.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) shootsin the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game two of the second
May 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) shootsin the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game two of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

Undoubtedly, Jerome's pending departure from Cleveland's backcourt will be a big hit to the rotation next season, but their newest acquisition of Ball certainly does help mask his absence in the rotation with appealing size, versatility and a two-way presence that can be a big aid for Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland next season.

It remains to be seen where Jerome ends up for next season, but it's a surefire bet he'll be one of the more coveted free agents across the entire market once the window for negotiations open at 6 PM ET on Monday.

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023. Jared currently lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

