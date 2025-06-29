Cavaliers' Ty Jerome Linked to Four Free Agent Suitors
With the Cleveland Cavaliers' latest trade with the Chicago Bulls to acquire Lonzo Ball paired with a four-year extension with Sam Merrill being hashed out over the weekend, it's become more and more unlikely that free agent guard Ty Jerome finds his way back to Cleveland next year as he enters a relatively hot market for his services come next week, and effectively could be prepared to join to the fifth team of his NBA career later this summer.
And among the various suitors who could make sense for the Cavaliers' guard, it seems like there are four who have emerged as a potential destination for the 27-year-old to ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel.
In Siegel's latest report, he broke down the latest intel surrounding Jerome and his potential free agency market, where he had four teams to list as names to watch as a suitor: the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and Sacramento Kings.
"After trading for Ball, it looks increasingly unlikely that the Cleveland Cavaliers Sixth Man of the Year finalist Ty Jerome will return in free agency," Siegel wrote. "Plenty of teams will hold interest in potentially signing Jerome using their full mid-level exception in free agency. Keep an eye on teams like the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, and Sacramento Kings as potential landing spots for Jerome. These four teams have a key need for backcourt depth."
It's a wide-spanning market for Jerome, one of the most productive bench players in the league last season who could be a major spark plug for whoever acquires him, will be looking for at least the $14.1 million mid-level exception on his next deal, something that each of the aforementioned teams can all provide.
During his last season with Cleveland, Jerome averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 51.6% shooting from the field and 43.9% from three-point range on just under 20 minutes a night.
Undoubtedly, Jerome's pending departure from Cleveland's backcourt will be a big hit to the rotation next season, but their newest acquisition of Ball certainly does help mask his absence in the rotation with appealing size, versatility and a two-way presence that can be a big aid for Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland next season.
It remains to be seen where Jerome ends up for next season, but it's a surefire bet he'll be one of the more coveted free agents across the entire market once the window for negotiations open at 6 PM ET on Monday.
