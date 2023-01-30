Cedi Osman Moves Past Daniel Gibson On Cavs All-Time Three Pointers List

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman moves up on the Cleveland Cavaliers all-time three pointers made list against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Time sure does fly.

It feels like it was just yesterday that Cleveland signed Cedi Osman to a contract and he joined a LeBron James-run Cavs team that had Finals aspirations every season.

Now Cedi is in his sixth season with the Cavs and he's making his mark in the Cleveland record book.

Osman needed three three-pointers against the Clippers on Sunday night in order to move into the number six spot on the Cavs' all-time three-pointers made list. He was able to knock down his third of the game in the second half. bringing his total to 579 threes and counting in Cavs uniform.

What's even more impressive is that when Cedi moved up to number six on the list, he was perfect from the floor when he made that history.

It also worked out well the Cedi made this Cavaliers history on the night the organization and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse hosted "Turkish Heritage Night." Sometimes things just work out that way!

Fans will be quite familiar with who he passed in order to get to number six. The spot used to be held by point guard Daniel Gibson. He's another player who has a ton of experience playing with LeBron.

Gibson is still active with the Cleveland organization making appearances at games from time to time.

Cedi is under contract through the 2022-23 season so he still has time to keep moving on up this list and other ones as well. He's only five threes away from passing J.R. Smith on this list as well.

