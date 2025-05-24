Three Questions The Cleveland Cavaliers Must Answer This Offseason
The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off another disappointing playoff run and are entering an offseason full of mystery and unknown.
The Wine and Gold have plenty of questions they need to ask themselves, and here are three of them.
Should Cleveland Break Up The Core-Four?
The Cavaliers just wrapped up their third season with the core four of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.
They've had great success with this group during the regular season, but haven't been able to replicate that success in the playoffs.
Koby Altman did not indicate during his end-of-season media availability that the front office had plans to make major moves this offseason, but that won't stop national media members from discussing this.
Who Will Be The Cavaliers' Back-Up Point Guard?
The Cavaliers' offense greatly benefited from having a second ball-handler (outside of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell) who could lead the offense off the bench.
However, Ty Jerome's return isn't guaranteed as he's an unrestricted free agent, and multiple teams have already reportedly shown interest in the veteran guard.
Jerome averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and 43.9 percent from behind the arc.
It would be great if the Cavaliers found a way to reunite with Jerome this summer. But if they can't, Cleveland's front office must quickly figure out a way to replicate his impact, whether it's giving Craig Porter Jr. a larger role, signing a veteran guard, or making a trade.
How Will The Cavaliers Navigate The Luxury Tax?
The Cavaliers knew their roster would become expensive quickly, but Mobley's win as Defensive Player of the Year only accelerated that reality.
Cleveland is expected to be a second-apron team this offseason, creating many new challenges under the new CBA.
The Cavaliers need to ask themselves whether they believe they can compete with their current roster while withstanding the restrictions or if they need to shed salary to give themselves more flexibility in roster construction.
