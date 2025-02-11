Cavaliers Campaigning For Evan Mobley To Win Prestigious Award
The Cleveland Cavaliers could legitimately win the NBA Finals this season.
This status is quite a turnaround for this core, considering fans called the front office to make sweeping changes last offseason. Now, the Wine and Gold are true contenders.
Outside of Cleveland's recent blockbuster actions of De'Andre Hunter, this roster hasn't changed much from the last two seasons, which has resulted in premature playoff exits.
One of the biggest reasons for Cleveland's success is the massive jump that Evan Mobley has made to establish himself as one of the NBA's best all-around players.
Given Mobley's growth, multiple of his Cavaliers teammates are starting to campaign for him to win the NBA's Most Improved Player Award.
Ty Jerome began to present his case after the Cavaliers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, led by Mobley's big game.
"We've been saying it all year. At this point, he needs to get Most Improved Player too. We can start that propaganda now," said Jerome after Cleveland's Monday night victory.
"First, it was All-Star, and he got that. Now, it's time for him to get Most Improved because he's a different player from last year to this year. His strength, his ability to shoot the basketball from deep. He's going to the basket one on one. He's pushing the ball. He's obviously still blocking everything. You can go on and on."
Darius Garland echoed some of Ty's thoughts about Mobley's MIP case and even added another award he should be in contention for.
"I like the campaign", said Garland. "Most Improved. I'm saying Defensive Player of the Year, either him or Jarrett ... Most Improved [Player of the Year], Defensive Player [of the Year], first-time All-Star, that'd be a good resume for his fourth year."
Mobley's resume certainly backs up these calls to win this prestigious award. He's averaging a career-high in points and has added a reliable outside shot to his game, too, all while still being one of the best defenders in the NBA.
The Cavaliers have spoken, and now it's time to see if the national media jumps on this campaign as well.
