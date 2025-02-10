Cavaliers Star Drops Cautionary Take on Substantial Trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers didn't stand pat at the NBA trade deadline after all, swinging a deal to acquire De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks.
While Hunter is widely being viewed as a great acquisition for the Cavaliers, they did part with a couple of critical pieces to land him, jettisoning Caris LeVert and Georges Niang in the package.
Both LeVert and Niang represented big parts of Cleveland's tremendous season, so Cavs players were understandably a bit upset to see them go.
Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell even erred on the side of caution with the Hunter trade and is letting everyone know that it might take some time for Hunter to gel in his new surroundings.
“We’re human,” Mitchell said, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “It’s not just a plug-and-play thing. Natural emotions. Natural fatigue. All-Star break coming up. But we find ways. We always compete.”
LeVert had been Mitchell's teammate ever since Mitchell arrived in Cleveland via trade with the Utah Jazz ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, so you can certainly comprehend the All-Star is being a bit diplomatic when it comes to discussing the move.
Plus, Mitchell is right: while Hunter appears to be a natural fit for the Cavs, we really don't know how he will manage in the system until we actually see him how out on the floor.
In 37 games with the Hawks this season, Hunter averaged 19 points and 3.9 rebounds over 28.8 minutes per game on 46.1/39.3/85.8 shooting splits. If he can maintain a similar level of production and efficiency, the Cavaliers will be just fine.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
READ MORE: Cavaliers Will Likely Lose Pivotal Player After Major Trade
READ MORE: Cavaliers Coach Reveals How De'Andre Hunter Will Help Team
READ MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Must Consider Signing This Free Agent Center
READ MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Near-Perfect Trade Deadline Grade
READ MORE: Cavaliers Exec Delivers Bold Claim on Huge Trade Deadline Move