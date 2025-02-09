Cavaliers Coach Reveals How De'Andre Hunter Will Help Team
The Cleveland Cavaliers didn't have to make a trade leading up to the deadline. They were already at the top of the Eastern Conference and had one of the best records in the NBA.
However, Koby Altman decided to trade for De'Andree Hunter to bolster an already great roster.
Cleveland's head coach, Kenny Atkinson, talked to reporters on Sunday and revealed how Hunter will help the Cavaliers win.
It all starts on the defensive end with Hunter. His perimeter defense has been elite since he was drafted in 2019, and it's one of the biggest needs on the Cavaliers roster.
Atkinson shared that the "first order of business is getting him to help us defensively. That's where we need it most right now and into the playoffs."
Cleveland's head coach also shared that he's excited about Hunter's "positional size." That carries into how he can help on defense as Atkinson continued, "it's the defensive end and ability to guard different guys, one through five. He can switch and all of that stuff."
However, Hunter has developed into more than just a defensive stopper. This year, he's averaging a career-high 19.0 points while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 39 percent from behind the arc.
Atkinson noted that it's not just that Hunter is a solid offensive player, but he suits the system the Cavaliers are trying to run.
"I mean, he fits our style of play offensively. Obviously, the catch-and-shoot piece is huge. But you know, he's also been really good on off-ball screening, which we do some of that, but not a lot of it. So, I think he can give us a lot of variety."
Atkinson made it clear that it will take time to fully acclimate Hunter, perhaps up to 15 games.
But the Cavaliers will be even more dangerous once Cleveland's coach fully unlocks the capability of his newest wing.
