Cavaliers Coach Identifies Where Team Must Be Better vs. Heat
The Cleveland Cavaliers did a lot of things well in their Game 1 victory over the Miami Heat.
However, it wasn't a flawless game for the Wine and Gold. The Cavaliers still need to improve in some areas heading into Game 2, one of which is rebounding.
The good news is that the team is well aware of this, and the Cavalier's head coach is actively looking for a solution to fix it.
Kenny Atkinson said after Game 1, "We've got to be a better defensive rebounding team. We're searching. We're pushing."
"We're still too tilted on the offensive end. We've got to figure out the defensive rebounding piece because against this team, that'll knock you out."
Watch Kenny Atkinson's Full Game 1 Break Down Here:
Atkinson did note that one of the challenges the Cavaliers face in this series is going up against a player such as Bam Adebayo in the paint.
"Bam is an Olympic champ; we all know his resume. He's a heck of a player, and it's a heck of a challenge for Evan and JA. So, that's part of it," continued Cleveland's coach.
When the final buzzer sounded, the Cavaliers did out rebound the Heat 42-37.
However, the vast majority of that production came from Cleveland's frontcourt. Jarrett Allen grabbed 11 boards, and Evan Mobley recorded seven, five of which came in the second half.
After these two, the next leading rebounder was Donovan Mitchell, who grabbed five boards. The rest of Cleveland's roster has to pick up the slack.
Outside of Adebayo, the Heat have more solid rebounders on their roster, such as Andrew Wiggins, Haywood Highsmith, and Kel'el Ware.
As Atkinson said, if the Cavaliers don't improve their rebounding on the defensive end, it could make their series against Miami that much more difficult.
