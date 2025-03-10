Cleveland Coach Shares Why Cavaliers Have Best Record In The NBA
The Cleveland Cavaliers are on another 14-game winning streak and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Even when a game remains close, the Wine and Gold always seem to find a way to pull away in the end.
So, how have the Cavaliers maintained this dominance all year long and established themselves as one of the NBA's top teams?
After Cleveland's win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night, Atkinson cited their depth as a major reason for their success.
The Cavaliers head coach said their depth is "the reason we have the best record in the league because we are deep. We keep saying we got 13 deep. I think you wear people down that way."
Atkinson pointed out how the Cavaliers' depth especially was important in their win over the Bucks.
"I really think it was our defensive disposition. I mean, we really locked down tonight. Our depth helped with that. I do feel like they got a little tired, we brought fresh troops in, and really locked down."
Atkinson is exactly right about wearing teams down as a game goes on. Cleveland's depth also allows its stars to get more rest during the game, so they're rested and ready for clutch time.
Cleveland's bench is currently averaging 39.7 points per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference.
While other teams' reserves may score more than the Cavaliers, the Wine and Gold's bench shows its value in other areas as well.
The Cavaliers' reserves currently have a +/- of 3.9, which is the best in their conference and second-best in the NBA. The Oklahoma City Thunder lead the league with a bench +/- of 4.6.
Cleveland's depth should be overlooked, especially as the playoffs approach.
Because of this depth, Atkinson can create favorable matchups against any opponent, which will be key in a seven-game series.
