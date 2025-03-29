Cavaliers Coach Stresses Cleveland Must Fix Critical Issue
The Cleveland Cavaliers are back where they were this time last week, facing another loss that raises some serious question marks.
Cleveland lost to the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, 133-122, and one of the biggest narratives following the game was Cleveland's lack of grabbing rebounds.
The Pistons out-rebounded the Cavaliers 43-41, but 16 of those boards for Detroit came on the offensive side of the court, which turned into 24 second-chance points.
The rebounding issue isn't something exclusive to this loss against the Pistons, and Kenny Atkinson was honest after the game about how his team needs to fix this problem.
"I think there's some technique stuff. I think sometimes it comes down to hitting first. It's just physicality and aggressiveness. With rebounding, there's not a ton of tactics involved. At the end of the day, I think I've come to the conclusion it's whoever gets hit first, drives the other guy out, and you go get the rebound," said Atkinson.
"It's obvious we're lacking in that area right now. I told the guys, 'Listen. What you don't want is to be down in a series 2-0 because you're getting pounded on the boards.' There's other things you know that can happen. But having that happen is kind of inexcusable. So, it's definitely something we got to turn to. We've got to fix."
There are a few possible explanations for Cleveland's recent rebounding struggles.
Atkinson mentions how rebounding is a physicality and aggressiveness thing, and the Cavaliers have certainly been drained over the last few weeks.
A team coming off a five-game West Coast road trip only to immediately have a home-away back-to-back is obviously going to be a little tired. That's human nature.
Another reason could be due to Cleveland's frontcourt depth behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The Cavaliers don't have another seven-footer or true center who can come off the bench to help with rebounding.
Whatever the core of the issue, Atkinson is right: the Cavaliers can't afford to let this continue into the postseason.
Thankfully, Cleveland has eight more games (five of which are at home) to figure this issue out.
