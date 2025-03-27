Are Other NBA Teams Fearful of the Cleveland Cavaliers?
Former NBA star Patrick Beverley raised some eyebrows this week when he said on his own podcast that despite how much success the Cleveland Cavaliers have had this season, they're not being "feared" by other NBA teams in the playoffs.
That's where the conversation begins on this week's episode of Courtside with the Cavs on SI, as Spencer German and Spencer Davies discuss whether or not Beverley's comments are fair or unfair. Their answer may surprise you.
Meanwhile, after losing the first three games of a grueling West Coast trip, the Cavaliers salvaged the trip by winning the last two games against the Utah Jazz and Portland Trailblazers.
Despite the recent skid, the guys haven't been worried about the Cavs overall, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to be worried about. They both highlight some of the more concerning trends with Cleveland's play of late, including Donovan Mitchell's struggles.
Plus, with 10 games to go in the regular season, the Cavaliers hold a five-game lead for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics are putting some pressure on them though by rattling off seven-straight wins.
Courtside with the Cavs on SI is the official podcast of Cleveland Cavaliers on SI, breaking down the biggest storylines surrounding the wine and gold every single week.
