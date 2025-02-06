Cleveland Cavaliers Pull Off Trade For Hawks' De'Andre Hunter
Two days ago Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell told reporters "we're good" in regards to the state of the team's roster leading up to the NBA's trade deadline. Team president of basketball operations, Koby Altman appears to have felt differently though.
Just ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. deadline, the Cavs top executive finalized a deal with the Atlanta Hawks to land 6-foot-8-inch wing De'Andre Hunter. To complete the deal, Cleveland had to part ways with G Caris LeVert and F Georges Niang, along with three second-round picks, and two pick swaps.
ESPN's Shams Charania was the first to break news of the trade. The deal brings the Cavaliers under the luxury tax by $1.5 million.
The addition of Hunter is a major one for the Cavs, as it adds to the roster an always coveted two-way wing, with a versatile skillset.
Hunter is a career 44.9% shooter, including 36.8% from three, but has also seen a steady increase in his ability to knock down shots over the course of his career. For example, during the 2024-25 campaign, the 27-year-old is has made 46.1% of his shot attempts, and is shooting just under 40% from deep.
More than anything, it's Hunter's length that makes him such a valuable asset for the Wine and Gold. In an Eastern Conference riddled with wing-rich teams like the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, Hunter gives Cleveland a player that is well-equipped for those matchups.
The Cavaliers pursuit and acquisition of Hunter makes a ton of sense, as they've been linked to an assortment of wing players over the last few years.
Still, adding him also comes with some disappointment over losing several notable members of a team like LeVert, a key bench player, and Niang, who is very close with star guard Donovan Mitchell.
On the bright side, Cleveland was able to pull off the trade without breaking up the "core four" of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. That group will set the tone for getting the group's newest teammate, Hunter, feeling right at home, the same way LeVert and Niang did the last several years.