Cavaliers Connected to Towering Duke Phenom in Jarring Trade Idea
The Cleveland Cavaliers may need to reshape their roster this offseason following yet another disappointing playoff exit, and that may involve trading one of Jarrett Allen or Darius Garland.
But what would the Cavaliers be seeking to land in return? Would they want an established talent? Or would they potentially be pursuing a draft pick to infuse some fresh young faces into the roster?
Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel feels the latter may be a more appropriate route for Cleveland, suggesting that the Cavs can attempt to trade into the top 10 of the NBA Draft in order to bag Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach.
"Securing Maluach is no easy task. As mentioned above, the Cavs' only pathway to adding [Cooper] Flagg's teammate would be to go from having no pick in the first round to entering the top 10 range," Crowley wrote. "That kind of leap only comes with a blockbuster trade, forcing Cleveland to say goodbye to Garland or Allen. If that pathway forward becomes the Cleveland Cavaliers' only likely option, though, adding a top draft prospect such as Maluach could prove to be a worthwhile return in a larger deal."
Of course, the question then becomes whether or not any team would actually surrender a top-10 pick for one of Allen or Garland, both of whom have taken their fair share of lumps recently.
At the root of it all, the Cavaliers need to do something. They were just unceremoniously bounced from the second round of the playoffs after winning 64 games during the regular season. Clearly, Cleveland has to make some sort of change.
Is the 7-foot-2 Maluach the answer? Perhaps, considering a lack of frontcourt depth has proven to be one persistent problem for the Cavs, but at the same time, it would be very risky for the Cavaliers to jettison a proven talent for a player with high bust potential.
