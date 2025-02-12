Cleveland Cavaliers Duo Could Miss Matchup vs. Toronto Raptors
The Cleveland Cavaliers are still rolling as one of the best teams in the NBA, but they also are dealing with injuries as the All-Star break nears.
The Wine and Gold currently have two players already ruled out for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors and two more key rotation players who are questionable (as of Tuesday night).
Ty Jerome - Questionable
Ty Jerome is currently questionable against the Raptors with right calf soreness.
Jerome has been a key contributor to Cleveland's overall success this season. He averages 11.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and 42.7 percent from behind the arc.
The guard is coming off a solid game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in which he scored 15 points and was a +14 on the floor.
If Jerome can't play on Wednesday, this could allow Craig Porter Jr. to see an increased role, as he has been performing well in his recent opportunities.
Max Strus - Questionsable
Max Strus is also listed as questionable for Cleveland's game against Toronto as he is dealing with right ankle soreness.
Strus missed Cleveland's last game with the same injury. His absence allowed Cavalier newcomer De'Andre Hunter to start in his place, and if Strus is still out on Wednesday, Cleveland's newest forward will likely start again.
Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade - Out
The duo of Isaac Okoro (shoulder) and Dean Wade (knee) remained sidelined with their injuries.
Cleveland's game against Torotno is their last game before the All-Star Break. If there's even a slight concern about their status. it would make sense to give both Jerome and Strus a little extra time to rest and recover.
The Cavaliers are going to need both of them for their impending playoff run.
