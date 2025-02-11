Cavaliers Receive Historic Prediction After NBA Trade Deadline
The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the NBA trade deadline with a couple of needs, and they filled one of them with their big move for De'Andre Hunter.
The Cavaliers already owned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference prior to the trade, so they've been rolling, thanks much in part to their dynamic offense that ranks at the top of the NBA.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz took it a step further, predicting Cleveland to finish with the best offense in NBA history this year following the addition of Hunter.
"In addition to their three All-Stars in Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, the Cavs have inserted Max Strus back into the starting lineup after an ankle injury wiped out his first 27 games of the season," Swartz wrote. "He's finally rounding into form, with averages of 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and a 44.8 percent mark from three over his last five contests. Plugging Hunter into this rotation will allow Cleveland to leap over Boston's record-setting offense from a season ago."
Of course, the Cavs currently boast the second-best offense of all-time behind the 2023-24 Celtics, so establishing themselves as the top offense in league history isn't too much of a stretch at this point.
The Cavaliers definitely have a lethal group of scorers, and they have become more versatile in that department this season, as well. Plus, given the rate at which Cleveland is hitting three-pointers, it's no surprise that the unit is among the NBA's all-time best.
We'll see if the Cavs can maintain their torrid offensive pace.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
READ MORE: Cavaliers Campaigning for Evan Mobley to Win Prestigious Award
READ MORE: First Impressions From De'Andre Hunter's Cleveland Cavaliers Debut
READ MORE: Cavaliers Star Drops Cautionary Take on Substantial Trade
READ MORE: Cavaliers Will Likely Lose Pivotal Player After Major Trade
READ MORE: Cavaliers Coach Reveals How De'Andre Hunter Will Help Team