Cavaliers Get Encouraging News On Injured Trio Ahead Of Game 3 vs. Pacers
One of the key narratives following the Cleveland Cavaliers' Game 2 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday was the injuries to Darius Garland, De'Andre Hunter, and Evan Mobley, which forced the trio to watch from the sidelines.
With the Wine and Gold down 0-2 in the series, Game 3 against the Pacers is essentially a must-win, and it should be an all-hands-on-deck situation.
Thankfully, after a week full of doubt, there is some hope that the Cavaliers will have more of a complete roster on Friday night.
Per The Athletic's Joe Vardon, "There is optimism that all three of the Cleveland Cavaliers' injured star players, including All-Star guard Darius Garland, who has missed the last four games, will try to play Game 3 Friday against the Indiana Pacers, two league sources told The Athletic."
This report is the best injury news the Cavaliers have received all week.
If the Cavaliers are going to extend this series to Game 5 and beyond, they need their All-Star duo of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley to provide some support to Donovan Mitchell and Hunter's contributions off the bench.
That said, Kenny Atkinson shared during Thursday's media availability that he expected all three players to be considered questionable leading up to tip-off.
Garland, Mobley, and Hunter will all likely be a game-time decision on Friday night.
While fans eagerly want to see the trio suit up, it's also important to manage expectations. They're injured and likely won't be at 100 percent, especially Garland who Brian Windhorst said is "truly hurt" earlier on Thursday.
It would be a nice boost for the Cavaliers if even one of their injured stars returns, but Cleveland still faces an uphill climb in this series.
