Cavaliers Get Honest Ahead Of Game 5 Matchup vs. Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland and Max Strus give their honest thoughts about being down 3-1 to the Indiana Pacers.

May 9, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) defends during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers must win on Tuesday night, or their memorable season will end disappointingly and earlier than they want.

The Wine and Gold are fully aware of what is at stake as they prepare to face the Indiana Pacers in a win-or-go-home showdown.

Darius Garland spoke to the media ahead of Game 5 and revealed the team's mindset as they prepare for the biggest game of the season.

"Come back [home], and get one [game]. One game at a time. Next three games, two of them are at home. So, get this first one and take one game at a time," said Cleveland's All-Star guard.

"We're always positive. I've said before, this group is really together- camaraderie is really good. It's always been high all season. We have a lot of belief in this group, and a lot of belief in ourselves."

Max Strus echoed a lot of Garland's comments.

"Tonight's all we are thinking about. There's no reason to think about anything else. You win tonight, then you worry about the next day after that," said Strus.

"But we're focused on the game tonight and trying and to get one, and that's all that matters."

It's a positive sign that the team is all on the same page with their mindset down 3-1.

However, none of that will matter if they don't come sharp and ready to play.

The Cavaliers have at least one more game to keep their Finals hopes alive.

As Strus said, "Win at all costs."

