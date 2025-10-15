Cleveland Cavaliers get update on De'Andre Hunter injury in preseason finale
The Cleveland Cavaliers were without small forward De'Andre Hunter for the second half of the team's preseason finale.
Cleveland clashed with the Detroit Pistons in a 118-100 win from Rocket Arena. The game marked the end of regular season preparation, with the first game of the 2025-26 season just days away.
With just about five minutes to go in the first quarter of play, Hunter would draw a charge against Detroit forward Tobias Harris before falling down to the deck in pain. He would ultimately limp off the court after a timeout and be checked out by the Cavaliers' medical personal.
Fortunately, it wouldn't be too damaging as he returned to the game in the second quarter.
Due to the Cavaliers' coaching staff wanting to play it safe, Hunter's last bit of action in the preseason would occur in that stint on the court in the second quarter. Coming out of halftime, he was left out of the equation to avoid any other discomfort to his knee.
It seems as though his injury isn't expected to be long term, but the Cavaliers don't have much time between now and the start of the regular season.
They kick off the 2025-26 campaign on the road in New York against the Knicks, with tip-off slated for 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22. The Knicks and Cavaliers are expected to be top teams in the conference this season.
Outside of Hunter being banged up, Cleveland will be down both guards Darius Garland and Max Strus. The two suffered long-term injuries at the end of last year, needing a good chunk of time to rehabilitate and return to the court.
Fortunately, the team made moves this offseason to bring in two guards, Lonzo Ball and Tyrese Proctor, who can step up in the lineup for the time being. Both will help fill the void of Garland until he returns, with guard Craig Porter Jr. also more than likely filling time in the rotation as well.
With the injury to Strus, the expectation is for Hunter to take his spot in the starting lineup. The hope now is that this knee-banging incident doesn't produce any long-term effects.
Hunter joined the Cavaliers from Eastern Conference opponent, the Atlanta Hawks, last season. They acquired the versatile forward in exchange for Georges Niang, Caris LeVert and a barrage of picks. The deal came just before the trade deadline was set to hit, marking a turning point in Cleveland's mindset.
In his limited action with the Cavaliers, he played in 27 games, starting in five. He contributed 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while also knocked down 48.5% from the field and 42.6% from deep.
It's obvious that Hunter makes a drastic impact for the team on both sides of the court, meaning his health is very important to the team's schematics, especially at the start of the regular season.