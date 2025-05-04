Cavs Insider

Cleveland Cavaliers Have Massive Respect for Pacers Star Guard

The Cleveland Cavaliers know the impact Tyrese Haliburton has on the Indiana Pacers.

Apr 10, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) passes the ball while Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a lot to plan for in their upcoming series against the Indiana Pacers.

Cleveland's Eastern Conference foe does many things well, such as shooting and pushing the pace of play.

However, one of the key players in the Pacers received a shocking designation from the rest of the NBA heading into the postseason: Tyrese Haliburton was voted the most overrated player in the league in a poll done by The Athletic.

Dec 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

While this may be how some players across the league feel, the Cavaliers are not buying into that.

Multiple members of the team and organization spoke about how much they respect Haliburton heading into this series.

"He's a talented player. Since the All-Star break, he's been averaging like 20 [points] and 12 [assists]," said Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.

"We don't look at it that way. He's a threat, and we've got to make sure we try to find ways to neutralize one of the biggest threats on their team."

"I know this coach does not underrate him," said Kenny Atkinson, pointing to himself.

"Like, in no sense, in no terms. I think he's one of the hardest covers in the league because he's got both: He can score, and then he's a lead passer, elite jump [passer] ... I think he's one of the elite guards in this league.

De'Andre Hunter, one of the best defenders on the Cavaliers, also realizes the effect he can have on a game.

"I feel like he has an impact on the game. He makes his teammates better. He scores when he needs to and he makes big plays. But as far as the overrated part, I don't know. I don't know who voted. I don't have nothing to say about that," said Hunter.

Even though some players across the league don't view Haliburton as good as stats say, the Cavaliers clearly have a ton of respect for him heading into the series.

