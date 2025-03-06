Cleveland Cavaliers Historic Night Ends With Clinching Playoff Berth
The Cleveland Cavaliers have repeatedly shown this season that they're one of, if not the best, team in the NBA.
They again proved that with a hard-fought victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.
This victory also marks a significant step in Cleveland's overall journey. Following the win, the Cavaliers officially clinched a spot in the 2024-25 NBA Playoffs.
Next up for the Cavaliers is to clinch the top seed in the East and secure home-court advantage through the playoffs. They currently have an 8.0-game lead over the Boston Celtics.
The Wine and Gold also made some NBA history following this win.
Cleveland's current winning streak is at 12 games, which ties the 2006-07 Dallas Mavericks as the only two teams in NBA history to record three win streaks of 12 or more games in a single season.
The Cavaliers also now have a record of 52-10, which is tied for the 8th-best start in NBA history.
After the win, Donovan Mitchell called clinching a playoff spot an "honor" and a "sign of our hard work as a group." However, the superstar guard also acknowledged that "it doesn't really mean much," and just making it to the postseason isn't the goal.
Reaching the playoffs wasn't the goal for the Cavaliers this season. Returning to the postseason for a third consecutive year was an expectation for this group when the season started.
Cleveland has put together a phenomenal season so far, but whether or not this year is deemed a success could depend on their playoff performance.
