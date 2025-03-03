Cleveland Cavaliers' Playoff Preparation, Focus 'Starts Now'
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the NBA's top teams since the season started in October.
Now, with just a few weeks left of the regular season, the Wine and Gold have their eyes set on making some noise and going on a deep playoff run.
The Cavaliers have largely steamrolled through their schedule and have built a strong cushion at the top of the Eastern Conference.
However, this doesn't mean that Cleveland can let up or get complacent with how it's playing leading up to the playoffs.
They're not waiting to start the preparation for the postseason, though. Kenny Atkinson shared during Sunday's pre-game media availability that their work and concentration for the playoffs begins right now.
"I think we're safeguarding against that. I've been part of a team, you know, that Hawks team I was with, we had a huge lead. I think more then we have now. We didn't take our foot off the gas, but we started resting guys a lot. We really tried to almost over-strategize it," said Atkinson.
"With this team, I think it's different. I think it's like, man, right now there's a sense of urgency. We're not going to wait until three games before the playoffs and say, 'Okay, now we really have to focus.' For us, it's post-All-Star, and that was the message to the players. Our playoff focus starts now. Our playoff prep starts now."
Atkinson admits he knows firsthand what can happen if a team lets up heading into the postseason.
The Cavaliers should feel a sense of security with Atkinson saying this about past teams he's been a part of. He's taking that previous experience and applying it to this Cavaliers team so they are the best prepared for a playoff run this spring.
