Cavaliers Host Pre-Draft Workout for Intriguing SEC Center
The Cleveland Cavaliers are staying busy through their pre-draft scouting motions and bringing in a few intriguing prospects for a workout in the weeks leading up to this year's NBA Draft, with the latest name coming out of the SEC.
According to his agency, the Cavaliers have brought in Auburn big man Dylan Cardwell for a pre-draft workout.
Cardwell is a five-year center who spent all five seasons with Auburn, playing in 166 total games and starting in 40– 38 of those across the 2024-25 campaign. During his most recent season with Auburn, Cardwell averaged 5.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in just over 20 minutes a night.
It's not quite the counting stats that jump off the page for your typical big man prospect, but Cardwell has got nice NBA size at 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, and has landed praise from scouts by having strong analytical grades with a winning pedigree. He was the starting five-man on one of the nation's best teams across the country in college hoops last season in Auburn en route to their Final Four appearance before coming up short against the eventual champions in Florida.
For the Cavaliers, he could be an interesting big man prospect to look towards during the second day of the draft. Cleveland has two selections at their disposal in round two at 49 and 59, providing two opportunities at a late dart throw for someone like Cardwell, or even as an undrafted free agent pickup if he falls out of draft range.
If they, or any other team in a similar range as Cleveland, wanted to take a flier on a name to beef up their center rotation for next year, Cardwell could be a name to watch in the weeks leading up to the draft, kicking off on June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.
