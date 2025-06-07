11-Year NBA Veteran, Cavaliers Coach Could Leave for Suns Job
The Cleveland Cavaliers could be losing another assistant coach to the Phoenix Suns.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Cavaliers assistant and former NBA veteran DeMarre Carroll has been connected to the Suns and new head coach Jordan Ott, who could potentially be looking to hire him onto his new staff.
"There have been further rumbles that Ott could try to bring former NBA forward DeMarre Carroll, whom he worked alongside in Cleveland, to Phoenix with him. Another option is trying to recruit Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley, who was still a player in Brooklyn when Ott worked for the Nets and was also part of the Suns’ coaching search."
Carroll was an 11-year NBA forward who played for a variety of teams throughout his time in the league, then transitioning to the coaching side of the game following his retirement in 2020.
Since then, he's had stints being an assistant for the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, and, most recently, the Cavaliers after his hiring during the 2024 offseason. But now, he could be on the verge of making his fourth stop in four years if any role with the Suns turns out to develop.
The Suns hired Ott earlier this month as their next head coach after spending one year on the Cavaliers' staff. And in the coming weeks, he'll be searching across the market for names to join alongside him in his new role.
Carroll, his former partner on the Cleveland bench, clearly seems to be someone worth watching in that mix.
