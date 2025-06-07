Cavs Insider

NBA Insider Believes The Cavaliers Are 'Active' In Trade Talks

ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes the Cleveland Cavaliers are engaged in trade discussions.

Tommy Wild

Sep 14, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman during an introductory press conference at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers could run back their roster next season and still be considered a championship contender.

The Wine and Gold showed that by securing the top seed in the Eastern Conference last year, but unfortunately ran into a red-hot Indiana Pacers team, which exposed some serious flaws in the playoffs.

However, the Cavaliers have tough decisions to make regarding how their roster is constructed and the current salary cap situation they're in.

Due to all of these factors, ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes the Cavaliers are "active" in trade talks.

"With talking to teams out there, I think the Cavs are much more open-minded, regardless of what Koby said. Because if you're asking me, 'Are the Cavs active in trade talks?' I have to give you a straight answer. Yes, I think they are," said Windhorst.

Koby Altman talks to the media
Even if the Cavaliers are in active trade talks, as Windhorst mentions they could be, that doesn't mean they're on the precipice of making a blockbuster trade that would break up the core four.

With Cleveland being a second apron team, there are plenty of moves the Cavaliers' front office could make to give the team more financial flexibility moving forward.

If the Cavaliers can get out of the second apron by trading a bench player or two, they can give themselves much more flexibility with their roster moving forward.

That said, Windhorst's statement that the Cavaliers are a team actively engaged in trade talks is an interesting development, making them a team to watch closely, especially as the NBA draft approaches rapidly.

