Cavaliers Forward Identified As Cleveland's Main X-Factor
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a win-now move at the trade deadline when they acquired De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks.
With his long-range shooting, elite perimeter defense, and overall positional size, Hunter is a perfect fit for Kenny Atkinson's game plan and represents exactly what this Cavaliers team was missing.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes even identified Hunter as the Cavaliers' main X-factor down the stretch in a recent article.
"Not to put too much pressure on him, but De'Andre Hunter might be the difference between disappointment and glory for the Cleveland Cavaliers," wrote Hughes.
"With the Hawks, Hunter shot a deadly 39.3 percent from deep and routinely punished smaller matchups with a predatory isolation game. He now slots into the middle of a fearsome Cleveland operation that could hit new levels if he maintains his offensive production and proves capable of wrangling opposing wings on D."
Hunter has fit seamlessly into Cleveland's scheme, both offense, and defense since they traded.
He's currently averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists while shooting 57 percent from the floor and 52 percent from behind the arc.
There's no denying that he could be Cleveland's X-factor in winning a championship this season.
While the early results on the floor have been overwhelmingly positive, Hunter's true value likely won't become apparent until the playoffs, when the Cavaliers face teams with long and athletic wings, such as the Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, or Orlando Magic.
As Hughes writes, "The Cavs would have been just fine without Hunter. But if he fits in well, they'll be on the path to greatness."
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Analyst Unleashes Emphatic Take on Cavaliers Star
MORE: NBA Scout Reveals Fascinating Historical Comparison for Cavaliers
MORE: Cavaliers' Budding Star Fires Blunt Shot at Former Coach
MORE: Analyst Delivers Strong Claim on Cavaliers' Culture
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers HC Speaks Out About Altercation Against Grizzlies