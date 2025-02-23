Cavaliers' Javonte Green Reveals Biggest Reason for Signing
The Cleveland Cavaliers made their mid-season buyout acquisition of Javonte Green official ahead of their matchup vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, effectively bringing in another solid rotation piece to help this unit in their post-All-Star push and a hopeful deep playoff run.
Green agreed to a contract buyout with the New Orleans Pelicans last week, leading to his services hitting the market for the league to take notice of. However, when you ask Green himself, the choice of landing with the Cavaliers was an easy one.
Ahead of his Cavaliers debut, Green revealed his rationale for coming aboard to Cleveland.
"The winning culture," Green said. "First in the East, just having that culture behind them. The way they're playing, it's just exciting to watch. That was a big part of me choosing here."
The selfless and exciting play from the Cavaliers on both sides of the ball emerged as a major appeal for the now-former Pelicans forward. Now, he feels like he can fit into the fold pretty seamlessly.
"Just how unselfish they are on the offensive end, and on the defensive end, how they help each other –– just playing together," Green continued. "I'm a very team-oriented player, and I think this team has that. I think it's going to be an easy fill for me because that's what I bring."
During the 50 games he suited up for New Orleans, Green averaged 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.9 assists with 44.4% shooting from the field in just over 21 minutes a night.
For the Cavaliers, he'll likely factor in as another depth piece on the wing to provide two-way production with the ultimate goal of fortifying their late-season rotation.
Green will get his first opportunity to suit up during Cleveland's weekend meeting against the Grizzlies on Sunday at Rocket Arena, tipping off at 7 PM ET.
