Cavaliers Forward Confident He Can Be Cleveland's Missing Piece

Jaylon Tyson believes he can key contributor for the Cleveland Cavaliers next season.

Tommy Wild

Apr 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson (24) stands on the court in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson (24) stands on the court in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
Jaylon Tyson didn't get many opportunities to play meaningful minutes for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.

However, when he did share the floor with some of Cleveland's stars, there was a lot to like about what Tyson could offer to the team.

Heading into his second year, Tyson is set to have a larger role with the Wine and Gold, and he's confident he can be one of the missing pieces the Cavaliers need.

"Honestly, just be that piece that we didn't have last year. I feel like there was a physicality that we didn't bring, and I feel like I could bring that being an everyday guy," Tyson recently told NBA.com.

"And then, just feeding off of our main guys, making them better. If I've got to get an extra offensive rebound or make an extra play, that's what I'm willing to do."

Jaylon Tyson (24) brings the ball up court
Feb 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson (24) brings the ball up court during the second half against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Tyson continued, implying that he isn't worried about how many points he is scoring on a nightly basis or how many touches he gets in a game.

For the second year forward, he's focused on making "winning plays. When you make winning plays, everything else takes care of itself. I want to earn the trust of the team. Keep earning the trust of Donovan, Darius, Evan, and everybody."

Tyson likely still needs to do a little more during training camp and preseason to prove he deserves a role in the rotation, but he is coming off another solid Summer League showing.

In three games, Tyson averaged 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while shooting 40 percent from the floor and 35 percent from behind the arc.

