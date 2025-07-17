Cavaliers 2025 Draft Pick Won't Play in the NBA This Season
The Cleveland Cavaliers didn't come into the 2025 NBA Draft with very high hopes or expectations, as they only had two second-round picks in tow. They spent those selections on guard Tyrese Proctor out of Duke and Trento's Saliou Niang out of Italy. As a 21-year-old who spent three years playing for a prestigious Blue Devils program, Proctor should be able to contribute soon for the Cavs, even as a late second-round prospect.
Look no further than his explosive 35-point outing in Cleveland's final Summer League game against the Sacramento Kings for proof that he's a cut above most incoming rookies in terms of NBA readiness and veteran savvy. The same can't be said for Saliou Niang, who the Cavs viewed as a project when they took him 58th overall.
He might be the same age as Proctor, but at 6'8", 190 lbs, Niang could stand to put on a bit more weight to withstand the strength and physical play of opposing NBA forwards. In his last season before the draft, he averaged 7.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 51 percent shooting from the field and 31 percent marks from beyond the arc in under 23 minutes a game for Dolomiti Energia Trento in Italy, showcasing both his potential and relative inexperience.
Saliou Niang finalizes deal with Italian team, Virtus Bologna
Saliou Niang played admirably for the Cavaliers in Summer League, having averaged 7.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 41 percent from the field and 20 percent from 3-point range. While his defensive versatility and relentless motor were put on display, so were his struggles scoring against NBA-level athletes.
That's why he won't be appearing for Cleveland in the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season, and he'll instead be "stashed" overseas in Italy's premier league, Lega Basket Serie A. His new team, Virtus Bologna, announced his signing on X on Wednesday, July 16. He was reportedly a top target for the reigning EuroLeague runner-up.
There, he'll be able to further sharpen his skills against elite international competition while learning under the tutelage of former NBA prospects turned new teammates like Carsen Edwards and Alen Smailagic. Hopefully, he'll be able to make his return to the Cavaliers soon, with a body and toolset ready for the league.