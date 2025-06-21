Cleveland Cavaliers Linked to All-Star Trade With Los Angeles Lakers
While the Cleveland Cavaliers probably don't need to overhaul their roster this offseason, it seems pretty obvious that some changes need to be made.
The general consensus is that the Cavaliers will try to move one of Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen, with the latter of the two representing the more popular trade candidate.
Trading Allen shouldn't be difficult due to his rather team-friendly contract and his All-Star background, so there would definitely be suitors if Cleveland decided to place the 27-year-old big man on the block.
Ismail Sy of King James Gospel wonders if the Cavs can hook up with the Los Angeles Lakers — who are in desperate need of a center after jettisoning Anthony Davis in the Luka Doncic deal — could comprise a potential landing spot for Allen.
"Cleveland cannot trade Allen for the sake of trading him. They would have to get back win now pieces. Teams like the Pelicans with Herb Jones, an All-Defensive team member, come to mind. The Lakers need a center too, would they be willing to give up Dorian Finney-Smith to fill that weakness?" Sy wrote.
Finney-Smith has been long been a rumored target for the Cavs, so it would not be the least bit surprising it the Cavaliers did approach the Lakers about the veteran forward in the coming weeks. But would that be worth surrendering Allen?
Allen averaged 13.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game while shooting 70.6 percent from the floor this past season, logging a career-high .243 win shares per 48 minutes. He has now spent four-and-a-half seasons in Cleveland, which includes an All-Star appearance back in 2021-22.
Finney-Smith is certainly not a major offensive threat, as evidenced by the fact that he posted 8.7 points per game during the 2024-25 campaign, but he is a versatile defender who can space the floor, two things the Cavs definitely need.
We'll see what happens as the summer progresses, but one thing is for sure: it's definitely going to be a pivotal offseason for the Cavaliers.
