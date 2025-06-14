Cavaliers Linked to Thrilling Trade That Could Reshape NBA Landscape
Many are expecting the Cleveland Cavaliers to make a major move this offseason after they were bounced from the second round of the playoffs yet again.
Some felt that the Cavaliers would break up their Core Four last year, but after such such a horrific playoff flameout after winning 64 games, things may be a bit more urgent this time around.
The two names most associated in trade speculation right now are Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland, although Garland's recent toe surgery — which is expected to sideline him for four to five months — makes things a bit complicated on his end.
Allen, however, is a very valuable trade asset given his staunch defensive ability and his rather team-friendly contract, and Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes has identified a potential trade in which Cleveland could ship out Allen while still landing an established piece in return.
Hughes' proposal sees the Cavs sending Allen, a first-round draft pick and other assets (possibly a pick swap or second-rounders to sweeten the pot) to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson, who the Cavaliers pursued back at the trade deadline.
"The Cleveland Cavaliers are short on draft assets after giving up so many to acquire Donovan Mitchell in the 2022 offseason, but yet another playoff disappointment could spur them to push their remaining chips in on a shooter like Cam Johnson," Hughes wrote.
Johnson just completed a brilliant 2024-25 campaign in which he averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 31.6 minutes per game on 47.5/39.0/89.3 shooting splits. Plus, while he isn't exactly an elite defender, he is versatile enough to guard multiple positions.
The one drawback to Johnson is his durability, as he played in just 57 games last season and has never played 70 contests in any individual campaign since entering the NBA with the Phoenix Suns back in 2019. Still, a healthy Johnson is a terrific player, and there is no question the Cavaliers could use him in their lineup.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: NBA Insider Gives Update On A Potential Cavaliers, Kevin Durant Trade
MORE: Cavaliers' Trade Idea Sees Cleveland Get Involved in 3-Team Deal
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers' Plan With Ty Jerome in Free Agency Revealed
MORE: Cavaliers Eye Skilled Frontcourt Depth with Versatile Big in Pre-Draft Workout