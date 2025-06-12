Former Cavaliers HC Linked to Knicks Coaching Job
The New York Knicks could be taking a notable look at a former head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers for their head coaching vacancy ahead of next season.
According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Knicks have recently pinned two ex-head coaches as potential names of interest for their head coaching job, one of those names being former Cavs coach Mike Brown.
"League sources say there is an increased Knicks focus on two former coaches who don’t require permission to pursue: Mike Brown (last with the Sacramento Kings) and Taylor Jenkins (formerly of the Memphis Grizzlies)," Amick wrote. "There could certainly be more names of (available) head coaches emerging soon, as a league source said the Knicks are planning on finalizing that list in the coming days. But Brown, in particular, profiles as an interesting option given the complicated nature of the Knicks’ inner circle."
Brown, who last coached for the Kings from 2022 to 2024 before being fired 31 games into Sacramento's most recent campaign, logged a 107-88 total record with the franchise.
However, before his time with Sacramento, he had two stints as the head coach on the Cavaliers' sidelines, one from 2005 to 2010, paired with one season in 2013 following his time as the Los Angeles Lakers' coach–– leading Cleveland to six winning seasons and an NBA Finals appearance in 2007 alongside LeBron James.
Now, Brown could have his shot at a fourth team to add to his head coaching resume if New York ends up taking a deep look at him, which could be in play due to the internal logistics of the Knicks' "inner circle."
As to why Brown could have such a complicated nature with New York's "inner circle"? It centers upon the Knicks' current executive vice president, William Wesley, who has former ties with the former Cavaliers coach back to the LeBron's first stint in Cleveland.
"While Dolan is the holder of supreme Knicks power, and team president Leon Rose is the undisputed leader of the front office, executive vice president William Wesley (aka “Worldwide Wes”) continues to have the kind of influence that matters a great deal during times like these," Amick wrote. "For Brown’s purposes, it certainly doesn’t hurt his case that his close relationship with Wesley dates back to the mid-2000s days when Brown was coaching LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers (Wesley, at that time, was a league-wide power broker and one of James’ primary confidantes)."
The Knicks have certainly searched up and down the market for their next head coach in a search that seems everlasting at this point, but for Brown, he could be a key name to watch in the race to ultimately be the one to earn the nod.
It could take a bit more time to iron out, and more potential names to be added onto the Knicks' list, but keep a keen eye on Brown being a dark horse candidate to rise as New York's next head coach in the coming days to weeks.
