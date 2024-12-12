Cavaliers Linked to Trade for Versatile Big Man
The Cleveland Cavaliers' roster seems pretty fine as is right now, as the Cavaliers have surged to the best record in basketball over the first month-and-a-half of the season.
However, there is always room for more depth, and you can bet that Cleveland will at least be perusing the market looking to add more pieces between now and the February trade deadline.
Evan Dammarell of ClutchPoints ran through a few possibilities for the Cavs and has pegged New Orleans Pelicans big man Jeremiah Robinson-Earl as a potential candidate for the club.
"Robinson-Earl would give Cleveland shooting, rebounding, and positional versatility. He could play alongside either [Larry] Nance (in the event the Cavaliers trade for him) or [Jarrett] Allen at power forward and small-ball five on his own," Dammarell wrote. "He also has shown the ability to defend players on the perimeter, complimenting the Cavs' switch-heavy defense."
Frontcourt depth was seen as an issue for the Cavaliers during the offseason, and many felt that Cleveland should attempt to acquire another big who could space the floor.
Robinson-Earl certainly isn't the greatest three-point shooter in the world, but defenses at least have to respect his ability to hit the triple, as he is a lifetime 33.9 percent shooter from deep.
In 25 games this season, the 24-year-old is averaging 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over 20.3 minutes per game on 43.8/32.3/88.5 shooting splits.
Robinson-Earl is slated to hit free agency after the season, so the struggling Pelicans may be motivated to move him now in order to recoup some value for him.
The Villanova product spent the first couple of years of his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder before joining New Orleans in November 2023.