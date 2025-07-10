Cavs Insider

3 Cavaliers With Something To Prove During NBA Summer League

Multiple Cleveland Cavaliers are playing for something during the 2025 NBA Summer League.

Tommy Wild

Apr 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter Jr. (9) dribbles the ball in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers don't start the 2025-26 regular season for a couple of months. However, there is still some meaningful basketball for players on Cleveland's roster over the next couple of weeks.

The Wine and Gold start their 2025 Summer League action on Thursday evening, and a few players have a lot to prove.

Craig Porter Jr.

Darius Garland could miss time at the beginning of the year after undergoing toe surgery, and Lonzo Ball has a lengthy injury history as well.

Next up on the depth chart is Craig Porter Jr., who could have an increased role next season.

Porter has shown flashes of being a solid playmaker, but he hasn't been able to do so consistently yet.

Before heading off to Las Vegas, he admitted that he wants to be the "Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell" of the Summer League team, meaning he's the vocal leader on and off the court.

If he can successfully do this, then the Cavaliers could trust him and give him a rotation spot early next season.

Jaylon Tyson

One of Cleveland's big offseason moves was trading Isaac Okoro to the Chicago Bulls for Lonzo Ball. However, this also means there is a vacancy in Cleveland's rotation.

Okoro became a key piece on the Cavaliers thanks to his defense and three-point shooting. Tyson has the skillset to be a quality perimeter defender, but it's the long-range shooting that still needs more work.

Jaylon Tyson (24) brings the ball up court
Feb 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson (24) brings the ball up court during the second half against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Tyson only shot 34 percent on 58 three-point attempts in NBA games last season. He was slightly better in G League action, connecting on 42 percent (18-for-42) of his long-range shots.

Still, this is an area of Tyson's game that he should focus on improving during Summer League play.

Tyrese Proctor

The Cavaliers believe in Tyrese Proctor; they wouldn't have signed the second-round pick to a four-year contract if they didn't.

However, none of this guarantees him playing time with the NBA team next season.

Proctor made a name for himself at Duke with his three-point shooting. He shot 40.5 percent from behind the arc during his junior season with the Blue Devils.

The guard displayed an ability to create his own shot and catch-and-shoot during Summer League, which would be a great first impression to make on the Cavaliers.

Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

