Cleveland Cavaliers Owner Comments On Recent Front Office News
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a major announcement on Monday morning, committing to the future of the organization off the floor.
Koby Altman (President of Basketball Operations), Mike Gansey (General Manager), Brandon Weems (Assistant General Manager), Jason Hillman (VP of Basketball Operations/General Counsel), and Jon Nichols (VP of Basketball Strategy and Personnel) all received contract extensions through the 2030 season.
Following the news, Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert issued a statement expressing the organization's delight in having Altman and his team on board for the foreseeable future.
"Koby Altman has demonstrated that he is the right person to lead this franchise. He is not only an outstanding team-builder, but he has also created an exceptional culture that transcends the basketball side of our business and serves as a positive foundation and philosophy for the entire franchise," said Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert via a press release from the team.
"Koby not only has a great nose for basketball talent, but he has recruited and developed extraordinary front office talent as well. This unique combination has positioned our franchise to compete for championships for years to come. The decision to extend Koby and his team is not solely based on recent success, but rather the entire body of work since he took over the role in 2018."
Altman has undeniably done a tremendous job navigating the Cavaliers through a rebuild, starting in 2018, back to being championship contenders.
Under his management, the Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Max Strus, De'Andre Hunter, and Lonzo Ball while drafting Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.
The Cavaliers can feel confident that he'll do what's best for the team to help them hopefully win a championship in the near future.
