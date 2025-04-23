Cleveland Cavaliers Owner Fires Shot After Ty Jerome Snubbing
The NBA officially announced the winner of the Sixth Man of the Year award on Tuesday.
Even though Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome had a strong case to win it, the accolade ultimately went to Boston Celtics guard Peyton Prichard.
Cavs fans took to social media to voice their displeasure with the voters' decision, including Cavalier's majority owner, Dan Gilbert.
"Anybody who watched [Cavs] basketball this season knows Ty Jerome is the Sixth Man of the Year. Grateful for everything you bring to this team, [Ty Jerome]. Keep balling. Cleveland loves you!" wrote Gilbert on X.
It's a good thing Gilbert understands and is grateful for how important Jerome is to this Cavaliers team, because the guard is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and has likely earned himself a hefty payday.
Jerome played for three previous teams before landing with the Cavaliers. He clearly he fits Kenny Atkinson's play style and enjoys calling Cleveland home.
Since Gilbert knows how critical Jerome is to Cleveland's success, hopefully, that means he will be willing to go deeper into the luxury tax to keep him a member of the Wine and Gold for the foreseeable future.
Jerome is coming off easily his best season in the NBA. He played in 70 games and averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and 43.9 percent from behind the arc.
This type of player is worth a long-term investment to keep the Cavaliers a championship-contending team.
