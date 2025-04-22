Cavaliers Guard Loses Out On Winning Major NBA Award
Ty Jerome was viewed as a solid depth piece for the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into the season.
The Wine and Gold finally found a reliable backup point guard to run the offense when Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell were not in the game.
However, no one could anticipate the incredible season that Jerome would put together as Kenny Atkinson's go-to player off the bench.
Jerome missed all of last year with an ankle injury but bounced back to average 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists and was named a finalist for the NBA's Sixth-Man of the Year award.
The league announced on Tuesday that Boston Celtics guard Peyton Prichard won the award, as Jerome finished in third.
The Cavaliers guard received two first-place votes, 12 second-place votes, and 45 third-place votes, for a total score of 91.
A debate can certainly be had on who deserved the award more, but Cleveland's coach still thinks it's an honor for Jerome to be nominated, even though he didn't win it.
Kenny Atkinson said during Tuesday afternoon's media availability, "Just to be nominated is phenomenal. When you're top three for anything, whatever it is," said Atkinson. "I think he's earned it. If you look at when he comes in all year, him coming into the game has kind of changed our trajectory, and that manifested itself in [Game 1 vs. the Heat]."
The Cavaliers will hopefully have a long playoff run with Jerome on their roster.
However, the guard is set to become an unrestricted free agent, so hopefully they can retain the Sixth Man of the Year candidate this offseason and make him a long-term piece to the championship-contending core.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Cavaliers Coach Identifies Where Team Must Be Better vs. Heat
MORE: Anonymous NBA Player Calls Cleveland Cavaliers A 'Scary Team'
MORE: Cavaliers Must Get This All-Star More Involved In Game 2 vs. Heat
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Star Replicates Michael Jordan Playoff Streak
MORE: Ty Jerome's Game 1 Brilliance Hardly a Surprise to Cavaliers