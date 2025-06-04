Cleveland Cavaliers' Perfect Trade Partner Revealed
The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected by many to be active players on the trade market this summer, as it is becoming increasingly obvious that changes need to be made after another disappointing second-round playoff exit.
Of course, making trades is easier said than done. Not only do the Cavaliers have to find the right return, but they also need to ensure that salaries match and that they don't go deeper into the luxury tax.
Well, Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel has identified who he feels is a perfect trade partner for Cleveland in the coming weeks and months: the New Orleans Pelicans. More specifically, he singled out Pelicans wings Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones as targets for the Cavs.
"Both players are in their mid-twenties and have already established themselves as elite wing role players across the league," Crowley wrote. "Without first-round picks available to trade for either one, the Cavs would have to consider parting with a key contributor, trading raw talent for a better complementary fit."
The Cavaliers tried to solve their wing problem at the trade deadline, acquiring De'Andre Hunter in a deal with the Atlanta Hawks. However, Hunter is only adequate (at best) as a defender. Murphy and Jones, on the other hand, would bring some much-needed defensive tenacity to Cleveland.
Taking all of that into consideration, the question becomes who would the Cavs actually trade to acquire either of those players? Would Jarrett Allen or Darius Garland be on the table? It's also important to remember that Murphy has a big contract that runs through 2029.
There are lots of factors to take into account for the Cavaliers in attempting to find the best possible trades to improve their roster, both in the short and the long term.
