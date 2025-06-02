Brian Windhorst Raises Massive Question About Cavaliers' Evan Mobley
The Cleveland Cavaliers' season came to another disappointing end with a premature exit in the NBA playoffs.
However, there were still plenty of positives to take away from the season as a whole. One of those upsides is Evan Mobley's massive leap from high-end starting forward to All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year.
Even with Mobley's improvement in 2024-25, one prominent NBA analyst and insider is asking one massive question about his potential in the league.
Brian Windhorst knows Mobley is already one of the best players in the NBA, but he's asking whether he can become one of the best of the best and MVP-caliber talents in the league.
"When you're getting to year-five, you've got an All-NBA-Defensive Player of the Year-All-Star who led the team to 60 wins. Jackpot folks. That's the jackpot," said Windhorst.
"Now, the question is -- you're already talking about a top one percent player -- can he be a top half percent player? That's the question, and that's where the work gets very hard, and the Cavares are doing just fine betting on Evan Mobley."
This is a tall task for the 23-year-old, but Windhorst is more than confident he has the talent and skill to be
"Can he do it? He's got the talent to do it. I don't think there's any question about that ... He's still very young and he's still growing. Like, he's years away from his prime."
Mobley showed just how impactful of player he could be this past season, and as Windhorst notes, he could just be scratching the surface of his full potential.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage:
MORE: Cavaliers' Two Top Assistants Emerge as Finalists for NBA Head Coach Opening
MORE: Cavaliers' Blockbuster Trade Proposal Ships All-Star to East Rival
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Linked to Lakers' Forward as 'Dream' Trade Target
MORE: Cavaliers Assistant Advances in Suns Head Coaching Search
MORE: NBA Insider Casts Doubt On Potential Cavaliers-Magic Trade